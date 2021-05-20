Have you ever experienced a time when you just needed someone to listen? You might have had a great triumph in your life or had a bad day and just needed someone to talk too. With technology and fast paced lifestyles that we are living it is becoming a lost but very important part of our life. So many people are on their cell phones or other digital devices and missing out on the people right next to them.
Being a good listener is often an underestimated trait that is so important to the person who is talking. Going beyond education, it helps us understand each other better. It is also a great way to build trust and make others feel important. Listening is one of the key skills that can make or break a situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.