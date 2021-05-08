Social distancing can help in reducing the spread of COVID. Mask wearing, too. Washing hands is always key in reducing the spread of any communicable disease. While these are important, we also have a revelatory vaccine. And even though more and more are getting shots in arms, there is a dangerous hesitancy in our thoughts and actions.
Do a Google search using keywords like trauma and COVID, and a plethora of articles documenting the mental affects the pandemic has caused will result. In an article on Psychiatric Times, by MDs Phebe Tucker and Christopher S. Czapla, titled “Post-COVID Stress Disorder: Another Emerging Con-sequence of the Global Pandemic,” they argue that “COVID-19 has already led to diverse mental health problems” from a wide variety of stressors unique to the times, such as isolation and work-ing from home, while caring for children. Not surprisingly, they note that some have “met the qualifying criteria for posttraumatic stress disorder according to DSM-5” due to many factors. While I’m always hesitant to put labels on mental health issues because I fear they determine, ra-ther than free, it’s clear the pandemic has highlighted that wellness isn’t just about our physical bodies.
