By 1967 Memorial Stadium was getting long in the tooth, and the school board was facing a dilemma. In March the trustees were trying to decide whether to renovate Memorial Stadium or build a new one. An engineering study had shown that within a couple of years the foundation for the stands would be unsafe and with the increase in school population, there was already inadequate seating. The stadium also needed better lighting and renovation of the concession stands. They also needed additional dressing room space and they already had an eye on a third Baytown high school being built within a few years. So they weighed the options and decided to build a new stadium. It was a good thing, too, because in March 1969, the north stands were condemned because of impending failure.
In May 1967, voters approved a $7.7 bond election to upgrade district schools with over a million dollars going to build a new 20,000-seat concrete stadium. Turnout for the election was dismal, with only 3,590 ballots cast. Approval of the stadium passed by 39 votes and School Trustee James “Slick” Ellis was nominated to choose names for the new facilities. The board unanimously voted to name the new stadium after Dan Stallworth, the winningest coach in the history of Lee High School. As head coach from 1940 through 1956 his teams had a 150-35-10 record. They won twelve district championships, eight bi-district titles, seven state quarterfinal games, and two semifinals. Eighty-five of his players had made All-District teams and three went on to become All-Americans at college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.