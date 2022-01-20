The dream of becoming nicotine free has hopefully now transformed into a reality! The lungs continue to heal. The heart beats easier. Circulation has vastly improved. The body continues to rid itself of toxins inhaled in an attempt to manage emotions, function as a companion, or simply to be part of a routine. Not anymore! You faced your nicotine addiction, and you are winning the battle!
Remember, being nicotine free is a life-long journey, not just a six-week confrontation. The temptation to go back to nicotine will remain ever present. Life is not going to be kind or fair. Stress loves to sneak up on the oblivious or overconfident. Being aware of its allure is the first step in continuing to confront it.
