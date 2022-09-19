The use of slang in writing and as a part of conversation is somewhat limited. It’s hard seeing internet users resort to initials such as LMDO (laughing my dentures out) and WAYA (who are you again?)
A dictionary of 1698 explains that slang is “a low-level lexicon used by “beggars, thieves, and cheats.” “Cool” is still hot, used by all generations and is the most popular slang term of approval in the English language. Slang was considered offensive in civilized company, but once young people caught on that slang was improper, slang began to grow and gradually became acceptable.
