Galveston was narrowly missed by September hurricanes in 1863 and 1865, both doing lots of damage to the east. In 1863 the Union schooner Manhassett was captured by Confederates when she was driven ashore at Sabine Pass and nineteen out of twenty ships had capsized in the Sabine River in 1865. In October 1867, the Civil War had been over for two years. The worst yellow fever epidemic in Texas history was drawing to an end and a Galveston newspaper reported that only one person had died of the fever in the previous two days. Out of a population of 15,000, there had been over 1,200 deaths from yellow fever between July and October. 1,900 more died in Houston and neighboring towns. Weather radar was almost a century away and the only advance notice of approaching storms was the barometer and observation.
According to the Galveston Daily News, the afternoon sun on Wednesday, October 2 was “sickening and fierce” and frequent showers swept over the city. A strong easterly gale set in and merchants were searching for laborers to move their goods to higher floors, paying them $4 to $6 an hour (that’s about $70 to $100 an hour in today’s money). The winds blew all Wednesday night, increasing toward morning and accompanied by rain. The water began rising about sunup and reached Tremont Street by noon when it inundated the gas-works plant and plunged the city into darkness. It would be a month before gas was restored. The lower floors of nearly all the stores on the Strand were covered with water eighteen inches deep and lumber was floating in the streets. Vast piles of salt along the sidewalks of the Strand melted away and returned to the sea, leaving the sacks where they were stored. The third story of M.A. Thompson’s new brick hotel was blown down upon the Oddfellows Hall, crushing it and later in the day, the second floor came down as well. Many other buildings were blown down all over the island.
