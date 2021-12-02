For several years, the Goose Creek CISD has used the slogan of “We Grow Giants” to highlight our wonderful students, staff, faculty and alumni in Goose Creek CISD. We have awarded many titles to many of our graduates, current students and staff; but, we need to look at all of our “Giants” in Goose Creek CISD.
What does it mean to be a giant? Most often we believe that to be a giant means that you have achieved great importance within your field, or business, or accomplished some great activity that others will praise you for. Within our school district, we have many giants, but not the ones that receive those great awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.