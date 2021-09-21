The year 1940 ushered in the most successful football program in Lee history to date. Dan Stallworth had been head coach at Horace Mann in 1939 and was promoted to Lee that year, assisted by Red Bale who had been coaching there since 1936. In 1938 Lee was one of several schools which refused to schedule games against teams who played their twelfth graders, but in 1940 they rejoined competition with the powerhouse teams of Beaumont and Port Arthur. Junior high football had been started in 1936 so most of the boys on the team already had several years of football experience. And it was the first year of high school for a kid named George Walmsley who had made quite a name for himself at Baytown Junior High. The Ganders had a 5-4-1 record that year, finishing the year third in the district. Le Roy Denson and Claude Hill made the All-District team and Denson and Louis Strobel were in the starting lineup in the Texas-Louisiana All-Star game. The Texas team was coached by Dan Stallworth.
1941 was a banner year. The Ganders won the district championship with a 10-0-0 season including wins over their old foes, Beaumont, South Park and Port Arthur. They outscored their opponents 281-66 and placed seven men on the All-District team. Claude Hill and George Walmsley made All-State and H.L. Jackson, John Allman, and Victor Cook played in the Texas-Louisiana game. But the state championship title eluded them with a 7-0 Bi-District loss to Houston Lamar. The day after the game the Imperial Japanese Navy attacked Pearl Harbor and launched World War 2. Four days later the United States declared war on Germany, and many of the Lee Ganders would join the fight. Coach Red Bale left in August 1942 to take a position as PE Instructor at Randolph Army Air Field and Holly McLemore was brought in to replace him.
