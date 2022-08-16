Our school geography book used to picture cotton picking as it may have been in the Deep South, with cotton pickers, generally blacks, working between rows of luxuriant cotton plants waist to shoulder high. They stood erect and stuffed the fluffy fibers into baskets they carried nonchalantly on one hip.
It wasn’t that way. Cotton grew in rows, endlessly long rows, close to the dirt. To harvest it, cotton pickers spent the hot days on their knees, pulling 10–12-foot sacks and standing erect only when the sack was full. They toted it to the wagon, weighed it, and emptied it. They spent endless days, snapping off the cotton bolls which were sharp as knives.
What is the point of this essay? It’s should have been edited to read the following:
Our school geography book used to picture cotton picking as it may have been in the Deep South, with cotton pickers, generally blacks, working between rows of luxuriant cotton plants waist to shoulder high. They stood erect and stuffed the fluffy fibers into baskets they carried nonchalantly on one hip.
It wasn’t that way: it was wrong to have slaves and it is wrong to romanticize the method in which cotton was picked even if it points out the obvious painful, back-breaking work. Just the thought of slavery should make everyone feel sick.
