When the NASA funds ran out a private computer company used the Parkes telescope to scan billions of radio waves across the galaxy. These astronomers couldn’t just give up. If there was anything out there, they were determined to identify it. They patiently scanned the skies in search of extraterrestrial life. This effort will be the biggest most systematic sweep of its kind across the southern skies. It continues the quest for proof of alien life that was begun by NASA, whose funding was cut. NASA operated radio receiving equipment for nearly 10 months in 1992. Intrepid astronomers took up the quest.
Certain U.S. lawmakers have dismissed the search for other beings in the universe as pointless, but a private California-based institute regards it as vital.
