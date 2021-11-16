When the darlings are small is a great time to plan a simple adventure. We not only get to know them better. but we give their mom a little “down time.” Our own grandmothers might have been too busy or not realized how important this would be for themselves and for the little ones. Sharing Grandpa’s lap is a memory valuable to the toddlers as well as Grandpa, but a walk around the block on a refreshing autumn day has its own rewards.
Whatever activities we plan with our grandchildren – whether a full day of visiting venues around town or going to the grocery store, we planned the outing and before we opened the car doors, we went over the rules: 1) hold hands and stay together, 2) use your inside/outside voice whichever is appropriate, 3) ask immediately to use the restroom, 4) always wash your hands, 5) if you have a question, ask it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.