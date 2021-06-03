Love Network of Baytown recently partnered with Dress for Success.
“COVID-19 hit our community hard. At one point, one in four Baytonians were unemployed. We want to be ready when people need resources to get back to work. The partnership between the two will help provide women with interview clothing as well as first week on the job clothing and accessories,” says Gladys Pryor, executive director of Love Network of Baytown.
