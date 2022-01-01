The gratefulness I learned from last year’s isolated Christmas is still prevalent. I’m glad family was able to celebrate together, and that my children were able to enjoy a somewhat normal season. Especially my pandemic baby, the one we guarded for fear of the unknown. He seems to have caught up fairly well, repeating “tree” for Christmas tree, “Santa,” and “lights” as we’ve driven around to look in various neighborhoods.
I kept my children home the week of Christmas so they wouldn’t get sick and we would get to enjoy the days ahead. Maybe that was overkill, but I felt it necessary, not only for our health, but of others, too. Last year, we celebrated just us at home, and that’s not something I wanted to repeat. Thank God, my strategy worked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.