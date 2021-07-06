The 1886 hurricane was followed by several years of calm. The plans for a seawall which had been rejuvenated by that storm fell through and as time went on, folks became more confident in their safety. The first hurricane in the 1891 season hit just west of Galveston in July as a Category 1 storm. Tropical storms made landfall near Galveston in 1895, 1897, 1898 and 1899 but barely a mention of any of these storms were made in Galveston newspapers. After the 1891 storm, the Galveston Morning News published a recap of all the previous Galveston hurricanes written by Dr. Isaac Cline who closed by saying, “The opinion held by some that Galveston will at some time be seriously damaged by some such disturbance, is simply an absurd delusion and can only have its origin in the imagination and not from reasoning.” Dr. Cline was the Director of the Texas Section of the US Weather Service.
AccuWeather was 64 years in the future so all we know about the storm’s formation are reports from ships at sea and measurements from the islands in the Caribbean. On August 27, 1900, a ship about 1,000 miles east of the Caribbean logged an area of unsettled weather. By the time it reached the Florida Straits it was a tropical storm and on September 6th entered the Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane with 100 mph winds. The next day, winds were measured at 145 mph. The storm made landfall between Galveston and West Bay about 8p.m on September 8 as a Category 4 hurricane. The highest point in the city of Galveston was only 8.7 feet above sea level and the hurricane brought a storm surge of over 15 feet that washed over the entire island.
