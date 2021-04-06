After the siege of the Alamo resulted in the massacre of the Texian garrison holding the fort, Santa Anna’s Mexican army began a march towards town of Harrisburg. Sam Houston reached Gonzales a few days later, just after word of the fall of the Alamo was received. Thousands of settlers in their path, including Margaret “Peggy” McCormick who lived on the south shore of the San Jacinto River across from Lynchburg began a frenzied rush towards the Louisiana border. This became known as the Runaway Scrape. The Texian army had two 24-pound cannon which Houston was forced to sink in the Guadeloupe River for lack of draft animals to pull them. The weather during the spring of 1836 was horrible. Downpours occurred almost every day and with no tents, the men were exposed to the elements with no place to even sleep other than in the mud. Two six-pounder cannon, the “Twin Sisters” were received form the citizens of Cincinnati while the army was in camp on the Brazos. Through almost superhuman effort they were pulled and pushed along with the army by hand because the oxen they were using had been reclaimed by the owner, Mrs. Pamelia Mann.
Throughout the ordeal he held had no council of war, but Sam Houston’s plan seemed to involve luring the Mexican forces close enough to the U.S. border to justify reinforcements from the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Regiment which was stationed at Ft Jessup Louisiana, about thirty miles from the Sabine River. Santa Anna had previously stated that he planned to march all the way to Washington and the regiment had orders not to intervene unless the Mexican Army approached the border. The size of the Texian army varied considerably during the retreat with men coming and going at will. Most of the Texian army was comprised of civilians, fervent in their feelings but untested in battle. Sam didn’t know how they would respond under fire so the retreat gave him time to drill. It also gave time to increase his ranks. It seems that as many as fifty U.S. soldiers were permitted to “desert” so they could fight with the Texas rebels. Over a hundred other Texians had previously served in the U.S. army and several Texian names appear on the list of rosters of both the U.S. and Texian armies at the same time. Not long after the battle, General Gaines sent an army officer into Texas to reclaim some deserters, and reported that “he found them already enlisted in the Texan service, to the number of two hundred. They still wore the uniform of our army, but refused to return.”
