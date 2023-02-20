Alfred Hitchcock was the master of suspense, a trickster, and everybody’s wicked uncle. Someone has described him as a roly-poly-looking man ever ready to prod at the bad conscience of the 20th century. No films were more thrilling than “Rear Window,” “North by Northwest,“ “Vertigo,” “Psycho” and “The Birds.” Although Hitchcock never won an Oscar for best director, his body of work has come to be recognized as among the most imaginative and artful in cinematic history. It earns him a place on the Mount Rushmore of great filmmakers. At the same time, he was a rabid self-promoter with his own weekly television show, mystery magazine and fan club. Born in 1899 and raised in East London, Hitchcock had a career that spanned silent films and talkies, black and white and color, thrillers, romantic comedies and horror, from the golden age in the 1930s and 40s to the rise of television. His blazing success in London led him in the late 1930s to Hollywood.
Even his long-suffering wife, Alma Reville, who often served as assistant and uncredited producer, was shoved to the background.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.