The boy started dropping hints “Our house is really good, but what would make it better would be if we had a dog. It could protect us at night. We could walk him every day, you know, walk him as a family. Good exercise for our family and for the dog.”
So, when my sister offered us a chocolate-colored poodle, who could say no. It was a sign that we needed a dog. The boy fell in love and named him Coco.When barefooted boys congregated in our yard for a pick-up neighborhood game of football, Coco would sniff everyone’s feet and sit down on the boy’s as if they belonged together.
