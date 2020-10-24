Susan Cummings is the best choice for the District 6 seat on Baytown City Council on Nov. 3. She’s home-grown and has devoted her life to education and to speaking out on behalf neighbors in need. Whether it’s registering voters or sewing masks for health-care workers and Meals on Wheels volunteers, Susan Cummings has already been serving our city for years. Now it’s time for her to serve on City Council as we face continuing challenges and opportunities.
Vote for Susan Cummings, District 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.