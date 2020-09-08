My friends Jim Finley and Don Cunningham both wrote excellent articles in The Baytown Sun about Hurricane Laura which prompted me to tell my own story.
I was in my living room early Friday morning drinking my coffee when I got a text from my good friend Wayne Guest with the short message “give me a call.” Knowing Wayne as well as I do, I had a feeling that meant “I need your help.” Wayne is the consummate servant, always reaching out to help others in need. I called Wayne and sure enough, an hour and a half later my wife Barbara and I were headed to Sulphur, Louisana with Wayne and his wife Becky to deliver food and firewood to a ministry called Somebody Cares. This ministry was formed in Houston in 1981. One of the core missions of Somebody Cares is disaster and crises response. After navigating through long lines of I-10 traffic, we rolled up to a church parking lot in Sulphur and within a short period of time we were all immersed in a sea of volunteers from all over the U.S., including Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin and New York, serving food to a long car line of displaced residents. With close to a 100 degree outside temperature and the heat given off by the portable cookers, it was like working in an oven. Even in difficult working conditions, I heard not one complaint as multiple volunteers cooked, served and directed traffic. Wayne’s brother-in-law, Mark Roy, is playing a major role in assisting Somebody Cares by organizing volunteers working in disaster relief. Mark lives in San Antonio and is married to former Baytonian Susie Phelps. We all know how blessed we were to avoid the wrath of Laura, but until you see the devastation and destruction first hand, you can’t appreciate what a difficult situation our Louisiana neighbors are dealing with. Thousands of large trees and telephone poles are either uprooted or snapped at the base, laying on top of many homes and businesses. A huge power pole with two transformers laid precariously over the top of the church. Power company trucks were on every major street trying to restore electricity. Long lines of traffic snake through every major intersection, held up by the lack of working traffic lights. Unless they are able to bring in large generators, stores and gas stations are rendered inoperable, making it nearly impossible to get basic supplies and gasoline. Roofs are ripped from houses, barns collapsed and windows broken out of multi-storied buildings. To add misery on top of misery, the home of the pastor of the church where we were working caught fire and burned the night before we arrived. Volunteers are working tirelessly to provide basic necessities. Many of our local churches and businesses have rallied to assist with sending food, water and supplies. This can’t be a “one and done” effort as our brothers and sisters to the East are going to be in this dire situation for many weeks to come. If you haven’t already, continue to give, continue to volunteer, and most of all, continue to pray for our neighbors. As we have all heard many times in the past, “Except for the grace of God, there go I.”
