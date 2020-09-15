Quit wasting time
One thing I never could understand about politics. Why do they need a committee to form another committee to make a decision on changing the name of Robert E. Lee. I can almost guarantee none of those people went to REL. Robert E. Lee will forever be Robert E Lee to the people who went to that school. Quit wasting your time and taxpayers money on changing the name. Charles Frazier
