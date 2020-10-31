I am writing in support of Susan Cummings for Baytown City Council District 6. She will bring more than 30 years in higher education experience to council chambers which would add diversity to the council. A diverse set of perspectives serves Baytown best.
More importantly, Susan, being the people person that she is, will reach out to her constituents to get their perspective on issues, she will share her thoughts about what is needed for the district, and she will advocate for her district. This is something that not all councilmen currently do.
