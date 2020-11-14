On a recent Friday evening, I went early to Crosby to see the new stadium and to watch Crosby and Barbers Hill play football. To my horror and dismay, when our country’s national anthem was playing about six of Crosby’s football players went to their knees in protest. None of the Barbers Hill players did that.
I didn’t know schools would allow that. To do this is a disgrace and disrespect to our country and to the many who died and bled for us to hear our national anthem.
