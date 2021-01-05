This week’s Sun survey question “do you believe the government needs to fund another round of stimulus checks” should be re-framed. The latest “stimulus” bill passed by Congress was so full of pork Congress should be ashamed. To use a crisis like COVID to fund some insane pet project like gender studies insults every taxpayer in the country.
What we need is to expose the names of every single Congress member who attached these wasteful bills to the legislation that should have funded only those hurt by the COVID shutdown.
