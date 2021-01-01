Last year in a Letter to the Editor I shared with you how to LIVE UNITED and reminded everyone that caring for the community is the first step. Here’s how our community showed how it Lives United:
• In July 2020 $1,820,000 was invested in 30 local programs via United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County community impact grants and designations. The investments were determined by volunteers who reviewed each of the funding requests to determine if and how they address the needs of the community. The need to support local programs that benefit the community each and every day has not gone away. In fact, the need for these programs is greater because they are focusing on improving lives so individuals can help themselves and their families and learn how to be successful. Many individuals who use these services give back by becoming volunteers and donors.
