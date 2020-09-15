I read an article recently in the Chronicle about how a certain influential anti-abortion advocate is thinking ahead to what will need to be done once abortion is outlawed. It was quite a revealing action plan- affordable housing, increased child care, medical coverage for children, nutrition support, etc.
I immediately noticed that all of these post abortion proposals could be enacted right now. With this kind of support, abortion could be addressed without criminalization because the negative impact of an unplanned pregnancy would be greatly reduced.
