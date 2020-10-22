We recommend a vote for Susan Cummings for City Council, District 6. We have known her for many years, from the early 1980s at Lee College, where we all taught at various times. We have always found her to be intelligent, enthusiastic, dedicated, and trustworthy. She has been heavily involved in numerous community activities over the years and has held positions of trust in many worthy organizations. We believe that her innovative ideas for her home town of Baytown will help our city continue to move forward in our complex world, and that she will faithfully represent her constituency, the residents of District 6, in those efforts.
Mike and Lynda Williams
