Not so recent items in our Baytown Sun brought to mind that our future will be controlled by young people who can “fly.”
Regarding the posters that Superintendent Greg Poole of Barbers Hill ISD found so offensive and political anger that he stirred up that keeps him in office. The Baytown Sun almost missed the group of persons who were responsible for displaying the posters. They were only casually interested in either political party. Their main interest was in helping us all to be better American citizens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.