Although I’m not a voting citizen in the City of Baytown because I live in an unincorporated area of Baytown, this has not limited my knowledge and working relationship with Susan Cummings. Having the opportunity to work alongside her in the recent General Election season while serving as a community leader and Harris County Precinct 249 Chair, with clarity I observed her to be a “shaker and mover,” and a knowledgeable “change agent.” Susan has proven to be a very good team leader; however, I’ve also observed her as a team player of which I feel is equally important to note. These two roles, along with her knowledge, experience and being a passionate home-grown, lifetime Baytonian are reasons why I know Susan is the councilwoman to advocate, lead, manage and serve District 6.
Susan’s past roles and experiences afford her the opportunity to demonstrate her ability to be a critical thinker, quite innovative and creative in assessing available resources to accomplish goals and objectives within a short timeline. Quite frankly, I’ve observed Ms. Cummings to have the much needed people and work-related skills, and to know a “thing or two” about inclusion and sustainability which are critically important components for ushering in, and maintaining change and diversity … instead of the familiar status quo. Let’s elect Susan Cummings for the great work mandated for District 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.