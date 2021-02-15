Not fit for Texas House
David Bloom gets it right: Briscoe Cain is not the proper person to head the Texas House Elections Committee. He’s not capable of listening to views that are not his own. In fact, his views on many things - including voter rights and education - run counter to the ideals of democracy. What’s more, his lending help in Pennsylvania to thrown out the presidential elections results demonstrates his concerns are not about Texans. Thank you for an analysis of Cain’s actions that reveal he is not fit to be in the Texas House of Representatives. He has no integrity and no desire to serve all the voters in Texas House 128.
