There is a simple fix for this name change debate. It would change the name of Robert E. Lee. It could potentially avoid any problems with Ross S. Sterling and his ties to questionable organizations in the future.
In one move, both “offensive” high school names could be changed and Baytown could be restored to its bygone glory days and prowess of a former era. This could be a win-win. It was first mentioned in 1985 and has come up several times since but always gets shelved. Create the mega-school. I have taught in a school district that has one high school with three campuses and it works. It works well.
