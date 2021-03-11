We are blessed
Today is my 71st birthday. I am able to celebrate it only because of Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and what the E.R. staff and the attending physician, Dr. Todd Husby, did for me on the night of February 9, 2010. They literally saved my life by diagnosing and treating my aorta artery dissection (something that had never been seen in Baytown, ever) and getting me to Houston in record time. (The Life Flight folks were also amazing). I will always be grateful for their actions, and I wanted to take this opportunity to remind all of you how blessed we are to have this wonderful and expanding facility in Baytown ($100+ million in new construction and renovation that began in 2017). HMBH has grown from a start-up hospital funded by Humble Oil and Refining Company in 1944 to become the premier medical facility in East Harris County. I know from personal experiences on a number of additional occasions since 2010 that the doctors, nurses, and all the staff work hard every day to meet the high standards of quality medical care that we deserve and expect. I say a prayer of thanks every day for these folks and this facility and would ask that you do too. They deserve it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.