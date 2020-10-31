I am very frustrated with folks being excluded from serving on the Community Committee for Facility Names. I know of Goose Creek faculty members that have been denied after signing up. They should be a group unto themselves. All business owners that have signed up should be included as well. The more involved the community the better. Also, why was the application changed from wanting to know if you were for or against the name change, then it was changed to offer the choice unsure? So was I eliminated because I told the truth? I do not want the names changed. How many other early applicants were eliminated before this option was given?
So there’s five citizens from each district, along with one stakeholder, so more than two-thirds will have been eliminated out of 95 applicants. Why are we segregating our districts on an issue that is not restricted by boundaries? After the bias some board members have shown toward the name change shouldn’t there be even more transparency? Why were so few people chosen?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.