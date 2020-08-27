Embrace, not erase
I want this on the record that this happened in Baytown in August 2020. A (white) mom and REL grad heard her neighbor (who is black) was getting custody of his young son. This mom offered to watch his toddler while the dad was at work this week. She networked around town and found items for sale and as she explained her neighbor’s plight, Baytonians donated a crib, baby clothes, diapers, a bed, even a TV and DVD player. I am so proud of our community for offering a helping hand to a neighbor in need. Race had absolutely nothing to do with it. By the way, these households have youngsters that will be attending Goose Creek schools and the very ones the school board is going to punish in their zeal to change the name of our schools. These children are being taught it’s not what’s on the outside, but what’s on the inside that matters. What these school board members do not grasp is it isn’t what’s on the outside of the building, but what’s going on inside that is paramount. Is changing the names on buildings gonna improve our test scores? The school board needs to refocus on the needs of our students and teachers, which is supposed to be their priority. This REL mom, her neighbor, their children and the charitable contributors have shown Baytown’s true heart and soul.
