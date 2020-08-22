My mother was in the very first graduation class of REL; my sister graduated in 1950; and I graduated in 1956 and my brother in 1962. Many of our friends and relatives graduated from Lee also. There is so very much history to this school, plus having the honor of a historical state of Texas marker.
All of the Confederate references have long been erased from REL High School. Perhaps the only thing remaining is the portrait of Lee in his Confederate uniform. Remove it and replace it with Lee dressed in a business suit; i.e. worn while president of Washington College. Lee served over 30 years in the Union army before he resigned to join the Confederacy so he could protect his home, family and relatives.
