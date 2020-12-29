If true racism even exists, it is passed down generation by generation and clouded in ignorance. Ignorance in what people think they find offensive about people different than them. It is not even remotely because of skin color, DNA, or skull shape. “Because all populations are genetically diverse, and because there is a complex relation between ancestry, genetic makeup and phenotype, and because racial categories are based on subjective evaluations of the traits, there is no specific gene that can be used to determine a person’s race.” (Quotes from Wiki’s.)
Yes, there are physical differences in general and like everything, it doesn’t apply to all. “The bone density is quite a bit higher in the African Americans. It is also higher in men than in women. Asian persons tend to have bone density that is as low or even lower than Caucasians. Hispanic people have bone density that is about the same or a little bit higher than Caucasians.” (Quotes from Wiki’s.)
