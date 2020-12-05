Susan Cummings is very passionate about improving this community for the people that live here and I have no doubt that she will give 100%+ to the job. Susan Cummings is energized and poised to be an advocate for District 6 and will be inclusive and transparent in her role as City Council. I believe we can count on Susan Cummings being accountable and making good decisions for the growth and improvement of District 6.
Susan is a life-long neighbor and will speak for us. I endorse Susan Cummings for Baytown City Council District 6 and hope that you will do the same.
