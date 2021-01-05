Since the spring of 2020 we haven’t heard much about the source of our lost year. Of course, the effects of the Wuhan virus or COVID-19 are recounted daily, with the estimated death toll topping 350,000, many more thousands infected and there’s no doubt that nearly every segment or our American society has been impacted to some degree.
Nearly all of us have suffered to some degree with lost income, family and group gatherings, entertainment, dining restrictions and for sports fans, the wearing of masks and the absence of bowl games is devastating I am sure! Even with President Trump’s unprecedented, exceptional response and actions to limit and control the virus and fast-tracking production of vaccines, there are still a lot of questions that only time may answer.
