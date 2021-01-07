Networks should fire all the “movie star” newscasters and hire homeless people to read the news. It will be far more entertaining, create jobs, cheap labor with the only requirement is being able to read a teleprompter, and expose just how ridiculous our news programs have become.
We are supposedly blessed by their jocular take on “the news” for 45 seconds by two or three laughing and giggling co-anchors sitting 8 feet apart and then 4 minutes of pharma commercials follow like clockwork.
