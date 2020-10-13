Dear friends and voters in Baytown District 6, I am asking for your vote for Susan Cummings for Baytown City Council.
Susan is a native Baytonian, was on the faculty at Lee College for 34 years, and also worked at The Baytown Sun. Susan and I have worked together on several projects to enhance the city of Baytown. She welcomes your ideas to work together on your mutual concerns for the city.
(1) comment
Professor Cummings and I have been friends for a good number of friends and she is a pleasant person, but this hardly qualifies her to serve the conservative citizens of Baytown. She is a social justice warrior who has deep roots in Liberalism - the last thing Baytown needs. Baytown is growing exponentially and the last thing we need is someone on council with Austin values. A vote for Professor Cummings is a vote for socialism. Make no mistake about it.
