It took Speaker Pelosi several months to develop a COVID-19 relief package that could’ve directly helped you and 90% of all other Americans in a time of economic crisis, but somehow got a bill (that benefits no one) ready to impeach the President in a matter of days? Give me a break. She is abusing a public office to carry out a personal political hate vendetta over American taxpayers like you and me. She should resign.
Also have you noticed the price of gasoline has increased 25% over the last month? And so it begins ...
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.