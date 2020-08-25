Some years back the Democratic and Republican parties began to diverge in their religious allegiance. The Republicans became more and more affiliated with the fundamentalist, evangelical Christianity of the past; and the Democrats, almost by default, became identified with an evolving ecumenical view of religion.
Because of the nature of fundamentalist Christianity in particular and Christian Orthodoxy in general, that religious shift has driven a powerful wedge between our two major political groups. We have one party that supports the notion that only Christians are acceptable and another which, to a significant degree, believes that everyone should be accepted. This creates two irreconcilable viewpoints and guarantees conflict and intransigence.
