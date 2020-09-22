I don’t know why, but I continue to be let down by the number of events either canceled or now streaming because of the coronavirus.
My favorite show is going on now but it’s a live stream. It’s the Ultimate RV and Camping Show. I used to love to head out to NRG Center and wander through aisle after aisle of campers, RVs, and outdoor camping gear. We loved our camping trips in Class C motor coaches and RVs. But no, it’s streaming on your computer, ULTIMATE RVSHOW.COM
