I have resided in Baytown District 6 my whole life. I graduated from Robert E. Lee High School and continued my education at Lee College and Lamar University. I am now an English teacher and a first time homeowner in District 6. Southeast Baytown, an area that has gotten little attention over the last several decades, is in dire need of a vigorous representative for our people.
Susan Cummings is not a career politician. No decisions by council will ever enrich her pockets. I have had the privilege of meeting Susan eight years ago when she became my college professor. She is kind, empathic and driven. She is what our town needs.
