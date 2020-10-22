A recent ad by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn’s campaign features his opponent, MJ Hegar, in a leather jacket riding her motorcycle down an empty stretch of Texas highway with the words “Too Liberal for Texas” splashed across the screen. If Cornyn’s definition of “too liberal” is the tattoos and motorcycles that characterize MJ Hegar’s image, sign me up!
Texas used to be known for larger than life politicians. At 6’4”, Lyndon Johnson used his height when he employed the “Johnson Treatment,” his aggressive method of cajoling his friends and rivals. Not only was he formidable in his personal visage, but he pursued one of the most aggressive domestic policy agendas in history. Congressman Charlie Wilson was about as “sex, drugs, and rock & roll” as you can get. He also helped engineer U.S. aid to fighters in Afghanistan fighting off a Soviet invasion. Sam Rayburn, Ann Richards, Barbara Jordan, Dwight Eisenhower. These figures loomed large over the landscape.
