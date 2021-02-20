I know it is not Thanksgiving, but it is absolutely the right time for us all to be thankful for our blessings, large and small.
We live in America. We are free to do what we want, say what we feel, live where we want, work where we want, vote how we want, and so much more. Our toilets are flushing, we can heat our homes, and we can drive on our streets again. Finally, once we get this Covid thing behind us, we can have a normal life again. God is good!
