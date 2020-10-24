When I searched on the Harris County website to find where to vote. The only places it showed for me was Lee College or the George R. Brown Convention Center. Color me surprised when I passed by Coady Baptist Church and saw all the political signs and votes being collected there. Now, why would the county set up polling places but not advertise that fact? Are we just supposed to not know where they are until we pass them by?
Something is definitely wrong when I can’t even get an honest answer on where I’m supposed to vote. Some folks sure knew because I see a lot of signs out here and people voting. Something is not right about that at all. L.J. Daniel
