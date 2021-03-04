Once again, Sun letter writers are wrong on several counts when it comes to climate change.
First of all, I welcome new legal taxpaying people to Texas and I’m not blaming them for the electrical crisis recently. It’s an infrastructure problem with the added demand on the electrical grid. We need more generators period and not the greenie version. The Earth is three-fourths water so to believe that man is warming the oceans is ludicrous. The strongest hurricane on record occurred in 1933 nearly 90 years ago so any conclusion that man is responsible for stronger hurricanes is also absurd.
