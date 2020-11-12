The Hill of Rest Cemetery regrets to inform you that effective immediately the organization has been dissolved. Due to lack of participation and not being able to meet the requirements of the Charter & bylaws of the organization it has lost 501-(C)3 (tax exempt) status and authorization to conduct business. Consider this as legal notice of the dissolution of the organization and any responsibilities for the care and maintenance of the cemetery.
The former board of directors of the Hill of Rest Cemetery, after consulting an attorney, arrangements were made to have Jeremy Winemiller of Cedar Crest Cemetery receive a copy of the The Hill of Rest Cemetery burial records. Please, if your loved one does not have a marker installed on their plot, consider doing so for those wishing to locate their resting place.
