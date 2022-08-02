So the Jan. 6 probe is a waste of time and money. Would those who believe this feel the same if Hillary Clinton had refused to accept the results of the 2016 election, claimed (without proof) that the election had been stolen from her, and encouraged supporters to storm the Senate in an attempt to alter the electoral vote count in her favor in order to block the steal?
Letter to the Editor: What if it were Hillary?
- Jim Maroney Baytown
