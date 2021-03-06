I’m a 1967 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown. I’m also a veteran (1968-1972). I mention my military service for a reason. The shame I now feel for being a graduate of a school named after a man who was responsible for ordering his troops to kill members of the U.S. military, in a war of secession can’t be expressed.
A school named after someone who graduated from the U.S. Military Academy, then deserted our country should be labeled a traitor to my country, instead of a hero. The garbage excuse that “it was a different time” is insulting. Anyone who orders the murders of U.S soldiers, is guilty of treason, and is one of the worst anti-Americans possible.
